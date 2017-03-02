Beyoncé cancels Coachella debut

On Feb. 9, 2017, The USD Vista published an article questioning what would happen if Beyoncé was unable to perform at Coachella due to her pregnancy. Unfortunately, the worst has happened for many Beyoncé fans: she has backed out of her headlining performance, as recommended by her doctor.

The original speculation that Beyoncé would not be able to perform began after she posted an Instagram photo boasting a large baby bump. The photo has since become the most-liked photo in Instagram’s history, largely due to support and well-wishes from her fans. However, after the photo was posted, many were wondering if her Coachella performance could be in doubt with her pregnancy so far along.

After Beyoncé’s performance at the Grammy’s, it seemed increasingly unlikely that she would be able to perform on Coachella’s main stage once April rolls around. Given Beyoncé’s performance style, which involves substantial movement and physically-intense choreography, some were questioning if it could be a health risk for her twins if she performs at Coachella, especially in the Indio, Calif. heat. The amount of smoke and dust that Coachella has become known for is also not conducive to a risk-free pregnancy.

On Feb. 23, Beyoncé’s management company, Parkwood Entertainment, and Coachella festival producer, Goldenvoice, issued a joint statement to Associated Press saying that the pop star was forced to cancel her performance under doctor’s orders.

“Following the advice of her doctors to keep a less rigorous schedule in the coming months, Beyoncé has made the decision to forgo performing at the 2017 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival,” the statement said. “However, Goldenvoice and Parkwood are pleased to confirm that she will be a headliner at the 2018 festival. Thank you for your understanding.”

It’s official then: Beyoncé is not going to be at Coachella this year but, as a consolation, will be playing next year instead. Of course, Beyoncé’s personal health comes first, but it is unfortunate for those who purchased Coachella tickets to see her perform. Billboard.com reported a 12 percent drop in ticket prices from secondary sellers after Beyoncé cancelled her performance, and it seems festival-goers are disappointed in the news.

Kendrick Lamar and Radiohead are still headlining the festival, but, as of yet, Goldenvoice has not announced if there will be a replacement for Beyoncé or who it could be. Beyoncé would have been the first female act to headline Coachella since 2007, so perhaps keep an eye out for rumor of another big name pop diva.

Junior Set Lu shared his dismay on the news of Beyoncé’s cancellation.

“It’s outrageous,” Lu said. “But Beyoncé belongs on her own stage anyways, Coachella is selling [her] short. Can anybody really replace her? No. But, if I had to pick someone, I’d pick Kanye.”

Now, that would be a crazy way to jump back into the spotlight. After cancelling the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour due to poor mental health, it would be one of the best stories of the year to see Kanye step up to replace Beyoncé.

To be fair, there are only a few artists with the same kind of fame as Beyoncé who could be decent replacements—others could possibly be Drake, Rihanna, and Lady Gaga—but Kanye is certainly a viable option.

Now that it has been confirmed that Beyoncé will not be performing at Coachella, speculation will continue about possible replacements, but at least festival-goers do not have to wonder if she will perform anymore.

Written by Walker Chuppe, Arts & Culture Editor