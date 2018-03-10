Company values have power

Taryn Beaufort | Opinion Editor | The USD Vista

Companies affiliated with various organizations, beliefs, religions, etc. are not something new. Those affiliations may not be well-known — but they have always been there. Some may begin to wonder, “What if my favorite company goes against my personal values?” Chances are they might, but some could even align with personal beliefs as well.

In-N-Out, Chick-fil-A, and Forever 21 are examples of a few businesses that market themselves as Christian or faith-based companies. Coca-Cola’s, Walmart’s, and just about every U.S.-based airline company’s support of the Republican Party can be dated back as well. On the other hand, some contemporary brands such as Apple, Starbucks, and Ben & Jerry’s openly embrace the “change” agenda of the Democratic Party.

Many companies support particular beliefs and causes such as AIDS, poverty, sustainability, or equal job opportunities as part of their mission statements. Junior Delilah Bishop takes all of this into consideration when she decides what brands to support and purchase from.

“Things like this is what drives me to stay loyal to different companies,” Bishop said. “I decided to get Toms (shoes) because they have an initiative to donate one pair of shoes to a child in need for every pair of shoes sold. I also buy Cotton On clothing because of their charity to help get clean water to those that don’t have access.”

Bishop shared how one time a company’s beliefs went completely against her values.

“When Abercrombie claimed that they only believed a certain type of person could wear their clothes, I decided that I wouldn’t step in their stores again,” Bishop said.

Some may think it is wrong for a company to take on a particular belief or stance on an issue, but Bishop doesn’t think so.

“I think it is right as long as they aren’t being paid to express a certain view,” Bishop said. “However, I think they should really think about the types of debate they decide to be a part of, because sometimes this can really affect their clientele. They must remember that they imprint on the public more than they think.”

Rather than risk offending and alienating their customers, most organizations and executives in the U.S. retail industry will not openly reveal their affiliations or positions. Senior Abby Schrader opposed that notion and doesn’t understand why companies aren’t more open.

“I think that it’s totally fine for businesses to act on the value system of their founders or owners,” Schrader said. “However, I also think that if consumers are supposed to respect the values of businesses, then businesses should respect that consumers will take their business elsewhere when their values conflict.”

Although not always affected by the views of companies, Schrader tends to support those that have particular values.

“Religious views don’t affect where I shop,” Schrader said. “But I try to avoid supporting companies that support industries like fossil fuels. I also try to pay close attention to the companies that support the LGBTQ community and give them my business whenever possible.”

A few companies such as FedEx, Enterprise Rent-A-Car, Norton Antivirus, Lifelock, and Alamo have discount programs for members of the National Rifle Association (NRA). Due to the recent shooting in Parkland, Florida, many of these companies have decided to cut ties with the NRA. FedEx, however, decided to continue their discount program.

“In light of the 17 young lives that were lost in Parkland, it’s very brave of these companies to risk losing the business of their potentially long-term customers in order to stand up for what they believe in,” Schrader said. “We are what we do, so I think it’s commendable that these companies are choosing to walk the walk in the overall gun reform debate instead of only sending thoughts and prayers after each mass shooting.”

Schrader commented on the subtle relationship between companies and their outside beliefs.

“The beauty of the U.S. is that every industry is filled with company after company, all trying to win over your business,” Schrader said. “When you continue to give business to a company that supports an organization you don’t agree with, your money is supporting that organization.”

Schrader said how she would react if she were to find out that a company’s beliefs go too far against her own.

“I have faith that, if I find out my favorite company supports something that completely goes against my own beliefs, there are plenty of better companies that will then get the chance to become my new favorite,” Schrader said.

Senior Sam Stephens seeks out companies that support his eco-friendly philosophy.

“Patagonia is a big one — I definitely support them,” Stephens said. “They are definitely not about wasting anything, trying to be sustainable as possible. I am into environmentalism, and everything they (Patagonia) stand for matches right up with mine.”

On Dec. 4, 2017, President Donald Trump made a proclamation announcing that his administration will be rescinding 85 percent of Bears Ears National Monument and nearly half of Grand Staircase-Escalante National Monument. As it goes against their values, Patagonia decided to challenge Trump’s decision in court.

“I’ve enjoyed that back and forth between the White House and Patagonia,” Stephens said. “Especially with the recent administration and what they have been doing with the environment. It’s cool to see a company literally taking a stand and even going as far as challenging the President to court because they are going against their values.”

Stephens takes the stance that whether it is ethically correct for companies to occupy a particular position is circumstantial.

“I think it depends to what extent,” Stephens said. “If you think about banks and stuff supporitng candidates — basically just making it so someone gets elected — that’s kind of messed up. But if it is something like Chick-fil-A or Patagonia that’s supporting a point of view or like a group, that’s alright.”

Values and beliefs are something that everyone inherently has — companies are no exception. How they choose to present themselves in regard to their beliefs is their own choice, but they must understand the effects it may or may not have on customer relations.