CRSSD Festival takeover

The sold-out EDM festival makes its bi-annual return over the weekend with a packed lineup

Rain or shine CRSSD, the bi annual EDM festival, happened this past Saturday and Sunday, March 3 and 4. Even the gloomy weather on Saturday did not stop festivalgoers from enjoying the anticipated event.

Located in Downtown San Diego at Waterfront Park, the festival started around noon and went all the way to 11 p.m. each day.

Headliners such as Empire of the Sun, Gorgon City, Jai Wolf, Tiga, and Nora En Pure made it a sold-out event. Empire of the Sun brought the night to a close Saturday by performing songs including “High & Low,” “We Are The People,” and “Walking On A Dream.” With 49 other live performers on the lineup, Saturday was packed with acts such as Cirez D, MK, Little Dragon, and 23 more to follow.

It was senior Keegan Mulcahy’s second time attending the two-day festival after he attended the festival in the fall, and he stated this was the best year.

“All of the artists were electronic,” Mulcahy said. “So it was nice being able to stick with relatively the same type of music the whole time and not go back and forth between genres. My favorite artist I saw was Tchami. I had been waiting to see him for a long time and he had a great set right before Gorgon City.”

With four different stages CRSSD took over downtown.

“The venue is awesome — it’s right on the water downtown at Waterfront Park,” Mulcahy said. “It’s not too big, so you can walk from stage to stage super quickly and bump into a lot of people you know.”

But the fun didn’t stop at the event. CRSSD announced earlier this year its CRSSD After Dark, which consists of afterparties scattered around Downtown San Diego. The parties were hosted at clubs including Bang Bang, El Camino, and Spin Nightclub.

Cirez D, also known as Eric Pyrdz and who has a hit single “Call On Me,” played at the underground club Spin on Saturday for CRSSD After Dark. The show sold out with around 1,500 attendees making the venue packed with festivalgoers among others. Cirez D played a full set from 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

On the last day, Sunday, Gorgon City and Tchami closed the event leaving fans buzzed from the live performances and dance moves from the weekend. With another successful festival CRSSD will sell tickets and release a lineup later this year for the early October event.