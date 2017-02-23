Debut of “Another Path Found”

Each spring semester, graduating Visual Arts majors exhibit their thesis projects, bodies of work that often take from three to nine months to curate. Each student holds an exhibition, which includes an oral thesis defense that is open to the public.

Senior Emma Angold is hosting the first exhibition, showcasing her project titled “Another Path Found.”

What influences her art:

“Art is what leads me through life,” Angold said. “It’s my path and journey, hence the title of my work. As I wander this path, I pick things out, objects or buildings that peak my interest, and I’m compelled to photograph them and lock them in my mind. I carry them with me through my journey and keep them in my mind, always thinking about them.”

On her subject matter:

“I personify them and think of where they’ve been, where they’re going, and what brought them to my path. These are intimate staple items in people’s homes that have been abandoned into alleyways to be taken away. They get destroyed, forgotten, and they face the elements constantly.

On the significance of her work:

“I’m trying to embrace the particular typology of regret that [these items] have within them. I photograph them to give them significance. They wouldn’t necessarily be considered something important if I wasn’t photographing them, which is one of the things that I find important about this project. I’ve been told multiple times by strangers that they would have never seen these items had I not been standing there photographing them.”

Angold’s thesis exhibition is open through Feb. 28, 9:00-5:00 p.m. daily, Sacred Heart Gallery

Thesis defense: Feb. 23 at 12:30 p.m.