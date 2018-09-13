The LGBTQ+ and Allies community prepares to host their first ever retreat

Amy Inkrott/News Editor/The USD Vista

College is a time when students are given an opportunity to consider their personal identities and discover who they are. This process is especially important for members of the LGBTQ+ community as they consider who they are as gendered and sexual beings.

From Sept. 21 to Sept. 23, the LGBTQ+ and Allies community will be hosting their first ever retreat. SPARK! encourages students to further explore their identities in a safe and welcoming space while fostering a spirit of community.

Retreatants will spend the weekend in Julian, where they will venture into the theme of “finding your inner superhero.” The weekend will incorporate campfires, games, and a dance party in the hopes of making the process of identity exploration fun and exciting.

Senior Bee Carucci is excited for her role as a music coordinator for the retreat. She chose this role because of the connection between music and her queer identities.

“I have always had a connection to music,” Carucci said. “It is comforting to know that people in the public eye can be comfortable with and express their identities while still being successful. The music industry provided me with strong role models within this community.”

The retreat stresses the value of exploring and further understanding oneself. All students are welcome at this event, even if they do not personally identify within the LGBTQ+ community.

Evelyn Kirkley, Ph.D., associate professor of Theology and Religious Studies and coordinator of the retreat, explained the role of allies within the community.

“Allies have been critical to the growth of the LGBTQ+ and Allies community here at USD,” Kirkley said. “Our community needs allies to speak out and be leaders of advocacy, activism, and visibility. They also have a unique opportunity to listen and learn from those who identify with the queer community.”

SPARK! aims to provide students with a chance to further their understanding of themselves, and their unique differences. The retreat strives to highlight the elements of privilege and marginalization in the life of each individual.

“Self awareness of our multiple identities is the key to being authentic, and having a willingness to be vulnerable,” Kirkley said.

One unique aspect of this retreat is the exploration of spiritual identities. This element of the event is inspired by the LGBTQ+ retreats of other Catholic universities. Kirkley finds that LGBTQ+ and Allies students are often hesitant to form a religious or spiritual identity.

“It is really to our disadvantage if we ignore the spiritual aspect of ourselves,” Kirkley said. “Whether you identify as queer or not, Christianity is a part of our public lives, especially at USD as a Roman Catholic university. Understanding the Catholic perspective and understanding the tensions that exist surrounding sexuality are really important.”

While this is not a University Ministry sponsored event, students will be encouraged to consider their own spirituality without boundries. The SPARK! leadership team believes that recognizing the tensions between Catholic teachings and LGBTQ+ identities will be beneficial in fostering a sense of empathy. By fostering a dialogue and bringing conflicts to light, the SPARK! retreat will invoke a sense of awareness and healing between communities.

Carucci initially had reservations about the retreat’s spiritual component.

“It was difficult at first and I wasn’t sure I could handle it,” Carucci said “But after discussing it with the leaders I decided I felt safe enough to be that vulnerable.”

Michael Lovette-Colyer, director of University Ministry, is helping to coordinate and facilitate the SPARK! retreat. He sees this event as an opportunity to continue to support members of the USD community.

“I hope to listen to the students’ stories, and really honor them,” Lovette-Colyer said. “I want to communicate the truth that all people are made in the image and likeness of God and are precious in the eyes of God, despite what they may have been told in the past. And I hope this retreat will play an important part in helping more students know that they belong at USD and thereby give them the support and confidence they need to succeed.”

The SPARK! retreat looks to foster a sense of belonging in members of the LGBTQ+ and Allies community at USD. It encourages a spirit of acceptance as it welcomes students of all identities.

The PRIDE community meets on Wednesday’s from 7pm to 8pm in SLP 418. These meetings are open to all students.