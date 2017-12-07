Four fun holiday activities in SD

From ice skating to plays, and Christmas lights, San Diego has plenty of options to celebrate the season

Anderson Haigler | A&C Editor | The USD Vista

While San Diego may lack real winter weather, the city has no shortage of fun Christmas activities for residents to take part in as the holidays approach. From winter wonderlands to theater performances, America’s Finest City has plenty of fun things to do. Below are four options to check out this holiday season, as suggested by the A&C Editor.

Skating by the Sea

Coronado (12 miles from campus)

Skating by the Sea in Coronado provides a unique “San Diego” experience. The event features an ice skating rink set up mere feet from the beach in front of the Hotel Del Coronado. The juxtaposition of the beach and ice skating is something one might only be able to do in Southern California, and it provides a way to get into the holiday spirit while still enjoying San Diego’s balmy winter weather. Skating is $30, and ice skate rentals are included. Be sure to plan ahead and try to make reservations as crowds tend to grow as Christmas approaches. The event runs through Jan. 1. For more information, visit hoteldel.com/activities/ skating.

Global Winter Wonderland

SDCCU Stadium (8.6 miles from campus)

The Global Winter Wonderland at San Diego County Credit Union (SDCCU) Stadium has just about everything attendees could ask for from a holiday attraction. The event boasts an extensive array of Christmas lights, rides, performances, and festive food options. This year, the Winter Wonderland will feature lanterns inspired by the four seasons, a Circus of Light, an international food court, and global entertainment, as well as a full carnival. Tickets for the event start at $23, and it runs until Jan. 7. For more information visit globalwonderland.com/ public/san-diego/.

“How The Grinch Stole Christmas!”

The Old Globe (7.8 miles from campus)

For those seeking something different this holiday season, “How the Grinch Stole Christmas!” provides an excellent option. The play, which is now in its twentieth year running at The Old Globe Theatre in Balboa Park, is an adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ children’s book. The production is polished and professional, and appeals to both adults and children. Tickets start at $46, and the show runs through Dec. 24. For more information visit TheOldGlobe.org.

Candy Cane Lane

Poway (20 miles from campus)

When Christmas time comes around each year, this local neighborhood knows how to celebrate. The neighborhood, located on Hickory Street in Poway, features an entire street of houses decked out in Christmas lights and decorations. Dubbed “Candy Cane Lane” because of its festive decor, the street draws hundreds of people every year to appreciate the over-the-top decorations. Candy Cane Lane is free of charge, and the best time to visit is from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. during the week, with hours stretching later on the weekends. For more information visit facebook.com/powayccl.