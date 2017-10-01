Four spooky things to do in SD

Haunted attractions spook visitors into the Halloween spirit

As fall begins, San Diegans are turning their attention away from the beach, Padres games, and theme parks to more traditional fall attractions, such as haunted houses and other Halloween-themed events. San Diego, as usual, features a wide range of options for locals to get their fill of Halloween fun. Here are four haunted house options to check out this Halloween season!

The Scream Zone – Del Mar

Taking advantage of the Fairgrounds’ expansive setting, The Scream Zone provides a trio of options for thrill seekers, the first of which is “The House of Horror.” This experience provides a traditional haunted house experience, with actors popping out and scaring attendees.

Another popular option at The Scream Zone is “The Haunted Hayride.” This attraction allows participants to experience something similar to the haunted house, but from the back of a moving wagon towed by a tractor.

The newest option is “The Running Dead,” which is perhaps the most visceral experience of all at The Scream Zone. This option allows thrill-seekers to physically run from “zombies” as they navigate their way through an obstacle course.

Tickets for The Scream Zone start at $33.

The Haunted Trails – Balboa Park

Located in the historic Balboa Park in south San Diego, this outdoor, expansive haunt features over 3500 square feet of scares. This year the “Purge” themed haunted trails provide a maze for participants to navigate before progressing to the main event. The trails feature scares inspired by characters from horror films, including Pennywise, Leatherface, Freddy, and Michael Myers, as well as a farmhouse haunted by Annabelle and a “Stranger Things” haunted house.

Tickets for The Haunted Trails start at $25.

The Haunted Hotel – Gaslamp Quarter

Named one of the top 13 haunted houses in America by Haunt World Magazine, The Haunted Hotel truly lives up to its name. Set in a building in the Gaslamp Quarter in Downtown San Diego, the hotel features a haunted elevator dubbed the “hellevator,” a zombie infested alley, and a hillbilly swamp. Actors at The Scream Zone are forbidden from touching participants. Meanwhile the actors at The Haunted Hotel are allowed to, therefore enhancing the frightful experience.

Tickets for The Haunted Hotel start at $19.

The Whaley House – Old Town

Listed by the Travel Channel’s “America’s Most Haunted” as the number one most haunted house in the United States, The Whaley House’s paranormal history dates back to the 1800s. Formerly the site of a courthouse that housed multiple hangings, the house was known to be haunted by the criminals who were previously hanged there when the courthouse was converted to a private residence. Also the site of a suicide in 1885, the house has been repeatedly reported to contain ghosts, of which some may be criminals and some may be family members of the family who once owned the house.

Tickets for The Whaley House start at $50.

Anderson Haigler | Arts&Culture Editor | The USD Vista