Grad subs back into USD culture

Graduate of the MBA program started a new company encouraging college intramurals

Jennifer Mossuto/Feature Editor/The USD Vista

In March 2016, a graduate of the University of San Diego MBA program, Eric Geller, started a thriving company right here in sunny San Diego.

USD constantly reminds students that their goal is to create changemakers. Geller pursued that idea. He explained how USD helped and inspired him throughout his time here.

“USD gave me leadership skills,” Geller said. “USD has a smaller student population than other universities, which is a huge benefit. Not only because you get a more personalized education, but because it affords students an easier opportunity to get involved, build your resume and grow as a person.”

Geller was very involved on campus being the President of the Graduate Business Student Association and Chair of the Graduate Student Council. Geller still uses leadership skills he learned throughout his time in these programs.

Taking advantage of opportunities to get involved allows students more experience in real-life situations. Like Geller, students make connections with other students, professors, and employers. These connections can then lead to better relationships and job opportunities in the future.

“One person in particular really inspired me,” Geller said. “David Bergheim wore many hats for USD. He was the Director of Marketing, but also worked closely with the School of Business Alumni Association. He played a big role in majorly improving the undergraduate and graduate business school rankings. But he also played the role of career counselor to me and I’m sure many others. Those conversations I will never forget.”

Years after graduating from the MBA program, Geller created his very own company—Subme. Subme is a free social sports mobile app that allows students to sub themselves into any intramural game. Originally created out of a simple love for sports that has grown and now reaches 12,000 users

“I have always played in sports since I have been able to walk,” Geller said. “I played on just about every spectrum of sports team; high school and then actually a number of sports activities outside of high school. So I’ve always been very active, captains of many teams and I’ve been even an organizer of leagues.”

Believing in an idea is one task, but making that idea a reality is another. With his business background, Geller found himself prepared. He also felt confident in being able to tell a good idea from a bad one.

“I knew it had a very good chance of making it because it’s something that I am very passionate about and me, being a player myself, I knew that this was something that other rec sports players would get excited about so I knew that it had legs from the beginning,” Geller said.

Some students worry about life after college, let alone finding a job after graduation. Geller used his connections to find a job immediately after his schooling.

“I attended the executive evening MBA program, which allowed me to also work during the days,” Geller said. “At a career fair, I introduced myself to the representatives for Johnson & Johnson (Advanced Sterilization Products). They offered me a position as an Marketing Manager Intern, which then turned into full-time employment.”

Through schools with resources like USD, students can find internships and connections in the working world. The career center on campus partakes in lending a helping hand to students participating in their own job search.

“Words of wisdom to everyone in school: All the top-tier companies have internships that are only offered to students,” Geller said. “These positions often lead to full-time work. Take advantage, because after school it is much more difficult to get your foot in the door without experience.”

As a graduate of USD, Geller can attest to the fact that ideas are capable of coming to life when one is hardworking, focused, and passionate.

“There are resources available to everyone at any time to create any idea,” Geller said. “These resources are more accessible than you think. So I’d say my advice to any student who wants to pursue anything they’re passionate about, I’d say there’s always a way. Be resourceful, be extremely tenacious, and always maintain your passion.”

With a clear appreciation for USD, Geller is still currently a resident in San Diego. He continuously is working on Subme, but also holds the position of Senior Sales Manager at CovalentCareers, a healthcare career development company. His next goals are taking complete financial care of his family as well as starting an organization in support of mental health issues.