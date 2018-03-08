Grappling with mental health

Dayan Gomez (Contributor) | Kaia Hubbard (Copy Editor) | USD Vista

The feeling of being stuck in one’s own body, numb, and unable to get out — as if invisible cement prevents any movement or motivation. Comparable to shackles around one’s ankles, anxiety and depression, among other mental health concerns, can become debilitating beyond belief.

One in four college students have a diagnosable mental illness and 50 percent have become so anxious that they struggle in school, according to the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Sophomore Hannah Sonberg revealed the difficulties in transitioning from high school to college in terms of her mental health.

“Personally, I had dealt with depression all throughout high school and had been able to keep it manageable and liveable,” Sonberg said. “During my first semester of freshman year, the stress of a new school, a change in scenery, harder courses, etc. put pressure on my mental health and made me manifest my depression and anxiety in ways I never had before.”

Sonberg’s professors were understanding of the severity of mental health and its effects on academics.

“From experience, I can also say that the professors on campus are highly aware of the importance of mental health, and they tend to be accommodating to this,” Sonberg said. “I have had days where I could not get out of bed, and upon emailing a professor the truth of a situation, course work could be worked around and accommodated for. I would encourage everyone to be open and honest about their struggles, whether that be to a counselor, a professor, a priest, or an advisor.”

USD’s resources were crucial for Sonberg and her adjustment to college concerning her mental health.

“I definitely think that USD offers quality resources, but I believe they are underused,” Sonberg said. “The USD Counseling Center helped me jumpstart my path to recovery. They offer workshops as well as one-on-one work which is really amazing.”

Sonberg believes that these resources may go unused because of the stigma accompanying mental health; a stigma which she hopes is beginning to dwindle.

“In general, the stigma around mental health seems to be lifting, but it still has a ways to go,” Sonberg said. “I think that depression and anxiety are looked upon as very normal and frequent, and can even be considered a sort of fashion statement to some. This view can take away from the importance of the issue at hand. Nevertheless, this means much more serious attention and awareness can be brought to depression and anxiety because of the fact that it does seem so prevalent, and because it is so talked about, especially within in adolescent and young adult culture.”

Despite this aspect of the stigma lessening, Sonberg mentioned the work that needs to be done.

“Unfortunately, this also means that other disorders like bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD, etc. can be looked at as scary and unusual,” Sonberg said. “Though some disorders may need more attention than others, depending on severity, in the treatment process, it does not mean that those with more serious disorders are ‘crazy.’ It is understandable and normal to be surprised by something that you have never seen before, but that should never degrade, undermine, or isolate the person dealing with it, as stigmas tend to do.”

Sonberg cautioned others to look beyond the stigma and understand that there is more to a person than their mental health status.

“College is already a tough transition that brings about many realizations, some of which regard mental health,” Sonberg said. “It’s important that the state of mental health in any given person is not what is looked at before the rest of their being. It’s socially callous to be judgmental towards a person with a physical disability, so why aren’t mental disabilities and disorders regarded in the same way?”

First-year Adam Ross shared Sonberg’s sentiment about distancing mental health from the stigma that it receives.

“I think (mental health) needs to be talked about in academic situations and extracurriculars and families, through different cultures, different outlets, different friend groups, through media, social media, and pop culture too,” Ross said.

Ross also spoke to his positive mental health practices which allow him to cope with stress in college.

“Acknowledging my mental state, actively asking myself how I’m doing and evaluating my life and the world around me (is how I cope with stress),” Ross said. “I also find that I need to relax and enjoy life as well. I like consistent exercise, listening to podcasts, reading for fun, and going to the movies.”

Echoing Ross, sophomore Natalia Rosales shared what she wished she had known about mental health issues before coming to college.

“I (wish I) would have been taught (about mental health issues) earlier or just how debilitating it is,” Rosales said. “Because we know that it exists, but I don’t think people recognize that because you can’t see it doesn’t mean that it’s not very, very debilitating.”

Rosales talked about what she does to cope with her stress.

“I go out every chance I get because I know personally, I’m very extroverted, so if I’m not around people for too long, I start to go nuts,” Rosales said. “So when something is really bugging me I know I always have my friends.”

In recent years, there has been an increase in mental health concerns in college students. According to the Center for Collegiate Mental Health (CCMH) 2017 annual report, 2016-2017 experienced the highest rates of anxiety ranking at 62.2 percent, depression at 49.7 percent, and stress at 45.5 percent. These concerns are present in some college students.

Christopher Burden, senior director of mental and behavioral health in the Student Wellness Department, gave a basic description of mental health.

“Mental health is really a human experience of how we are as emotional, social, and thinking beings,” Burden said. “Mental health really affects how we think and how we act.”

Burden explained why college students specifically are at a higher risk of mental health issues than other demographics.

“The traditional-aged college student is increasingly experiencing a lot of demands on their time,” Burden said. “Students are experiencing more financial stress as education and living expenses increase. Also, the access to rapid information via our phones and social media increasingly adds stress and worry to students’ lives. Lastly, students experience a greater sense of ‘competition’ for academic and vocational success within our global community.”

Senior Ashley Crady explained why she personally believes college students are at a higher risk for mental health issues.

“I am taking 20 units right now and I feel anxious all the time,” Crady said. “College is a stressful time: you are trying to get your degree, (and) with the stress of doing well in academics and maintaining a social life, many college students struggle to meet the expectations placed on them.”

Crady has methods that help her with the stress she encounters.

“Working out to relieve some stress, finding a balance between school and friends, getting enough sleep, and always trying my best on everything I do so that I don’t stress over little things (are ways I cope with stress),” Crady said.

Finding ways to relax and taking study breaks are important for college students. In a high-stress environment, actively taking care of one’s physical health and mental health is an important part to having a successful academic career.

There are many resources on USD’s campus that are available to students who are struggling with mental health if they wish to receive professional assistance. Students can make an appointment with the Counseling Center located in Serra Hall, or visit the Student Health Center located in Maher Hall and the Center for Health and Wellness Promotion located in the Hahn University Center.

Mental health issues are real and are a concern in some college students. College students go through a high amount of stress during their academic careers and there is nothing wrong with asking for help. There are resources on campus and off campus to help break the stigma of mental health and help stop the progression of this problem.

Although mental health issues have been perceived with a negative connotation in the past, there have been several platforms in the last few years working to end those mental health stigmas, one of which includes social media platforms from celebrities. Mental health issues have been perceived as a topic that is bad and should be dismissed in society, leading to a lack of mental health education. Despite the stigma that still exists today, people are using platforms such as social media to promote mental health awareness and share their own stories.