Levity is the soul of wit

Cyrus Lange | Photo Editor | USD Vista

From its inconspicuous opening moments to its humorous and climactic conclusion, The Old Globe theater’s production of Oscar Wilde’s famous comedy, “The Importance of Being Earnest,” left nearly nothing to be desired. Though it is a difficult task to do justice to one of the greatest works of post-Enlightenment comedy, the Old Globe’s production team was up to the task. The cast successfully adapted to the American stage the work of a playwright who once claimed that America’s most abundant dry-goods were novels.

Though evidently a play about assumed identity and escapism, Wilde’s “The Importance of Being Earnest” also functions as a beautifully constructed mockery of the pretentious English ruling class of the playwright’s era. The play is a cultural deconstruction that has remained relevant in the modern day, when equally ridiculous and insidious elitism still pervades every social sphere. Wonderfully portrayed by the cast, this social relevance was on clear display throughout director Maria Aitken’s production, aided to no end by the skillful comedic timing and execution of the cast. With notably accomplished supporting performances by Kate Abbruzzese as the sheltered and demanding Lady Gwendolen, and Rodney Gardiner as the secular curious reverend Canon.

However, the strongest and most dynamic performance was undoubtedly delivered by Christian Conn playing the coquettish, entitled aristocrat Lord Algernon, whose indomitable energy and irreverent dialogue provided the setting spark of each scene, and the momentum that drove the whole of the production. Senior Lyanne Dalieda who attended the comedy commented on Conn’s acting.

“Algernon was funny even when I couldn’t understand what he was saying,” Dalieda said.

Conn’s performance was pivotal to the Globe’s rendition, especially due to the fact that the character of Lord Algernon — much like Lord Henry in Wilde’s novel “The Picture of Dorian Gray” — is an example of one of the many author-surrogate characters present in Wilde’s work, clearly identifiable by their considerable wit and inexhaustible inclination for epigram and paradox.

Beyond the impressive performances, however, the scenery and costume designs were beautifully constructed and utilized by the cast, who benefited from choreography of movement and utilization of depth and space. From an interior apartment, to an exterior garden, to a musty library, the colors and compositions of the sets were excellent. Dalieda observed, referring to a point in the production where the interior and exterior are momentarily combined in a way both unique and unexpected, a detail which illustrates the clear care that was put into production, from design to execution.

“The bush props were neat, and pretty,” Dalieda said. “They slide across the stage.”

The Old Globe’s production managed to carry the many genius elements of Wilde’s original work in a way that does them great justice. From Wilde’s satirical socioeconomic commentary to his simple and hilarious epigrams, the essence of the original lives on in the Globe’s production, making it well worth viewing.

“The Importance of Being Earnest” is playing at The Old Globe theater through March 4.