Single? No plans for Valentine’s Day?

This year you don’t need a significant other to enjoy Valentine’s Day. Celebrate the holiday of love with friends or indulge in something for you. Here are a few quick, easy, and affordable ideas for you and your other single friends this Valentine’s Day. Happy choosing!

1. Drink wine and paint

Pinot’s Palette welcomes painters of all levels to come enjoy the relaxation of painting and wine. Instructors teach clients how to paint a preselected piece and have the option to indulge in offered beverages and snacks. The studio offers two classes on Valentine’s Day from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m., and both include a sweet treat. Each class is $35 per person, food and beverages not included. Must be 21+ to attend.

2828 Roosevelt Rd, Ste 106

San Diego, CA 92106

2. Show your love for San Diego

This Valentine’s Day, share the love with those who need it the most by volunteering or participating in a community service project. Pick your favorite organization and start loving on it. There are numerous opportunities in the San Diego area to get involved. The San Diego Humane Society and SPCA is located right down the street from campus.

5500 Gaines St.

San Diego, CA 92110

3. Fall in love with something new

Valentine’s Day is all about love, so why not find something new to love? Take up a new hobby or try a new activity with friends. Never tried yoga? CorePower Yoga offers a free week of classes for newcomers. Or, try spinning at Rush Cycle. Browse local listings to find what else is offered near you.

CorePower Yoga

3555 Rosecrans Street #203

San Diego, CA 92110

Rush Cycle

5628 La Jolla Blvd

San Diego, CA 92037

4. Taco Tuesday

What better way to celebrate Valentine’s Day in San Diego than Taco Tuesday? For all those Mexican food lovers out there, you’re in luck because this year Valentine’s Day falls on a Tuesday. Embrace our San Diego culture by taking a group of pals and enjoying discounted tacos and, for those of you who are 21, margaritas.

Cafe Coyote

2461 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110

Specials include $2 tacos with nine options to choose from

Old Town Mexican Cafe

2589 San Diego Ave

San Diego, CA 92110

Enjoy $3 drinks and tacos

5. Anti-Valentine’s Day party

Invite all of your single friends over for an Anti-Valentine’s Day party! Bake heart-shaped sugar cookies with your favorite anti-Valentine sayings. Similar to anti-sweetheart heart-shaped candies, decorate these cookies with sayings such as “singles unite,” “dream on,” or “I love me more.” Play your favorite songs, and make it a potluck for everyone to enjoy.

6. Bonfire on the beach

Grab a pile of wood, a match, s’mores supplies, a group of friends, and head to your local beach. Instead of worrying that you don’t have a date, relish in the moments spent with friends. Make it a potluck, and have each person bring an easy snack to enjoy throughout the night. This is a fun and easy way to celebrate Valentine’s Day on a budget.

7. Buy boxes of Valentine’s chocolates and have a guessing game of flavors

Still like the idea of delicious Valentine’s chocolates? You don’t need someone to buy them for you. Go with a group of friends, and pick up several boxes of variety Valentine’s Day chocolate from the grocery store, and make it a guessing game of flavors.

8. Organize a “secret valentines,” a white elephant gift exchange with other single friends

White elephant gift exchanges don’t just need to fall on Christmas. Have a “secret valentine” gift exchange with friends. Set a dollar amount for everyone to spend and see what each of your friends gets as a surprise valentine gift.

9. City Lights Tour

Who doesn’t enjoy looking at the city lights of San Diego? This Valentine’s Day you and your friends can fall in love with America’s Finest City’s city lights at night. After the tour, you and your friends can also enjoy a 360 degree view of San Diego from the top of the Hyatt hotel, which provides 50 percent off all wine with a tour ticket. The tour is $28 per person and reservations can be made by calling 619-471-1418. Must be 21+ to attend.

Seaport Village

470 Kettner Blvd

San Diego, CA 92101

10. Valentine’s Day outdoor movie

This Valentine’s evening, head out to The Headquarters in Seaport for an outdoor screening of “Bonnie & Clyde” at 6:00 p.m. The Headquarters is known for being a previous police station, so what better setting for this classic love and crime film? Admission is free, so all you and your friends need are a few blankets and chairs.

The Headquarters at Seaport

789 West Harbor Drive

San Diego, CA 92101