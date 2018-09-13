Toreros light up Burning Man

USD students combine math, engineering and art to represent the universe

Amy Inkrott/News Editor/The USD Vista

In the middle of the Nevada desert, a vibrant city emerges overnight. Despite the darkness of the usually vacant landscape, the Burning Man festival shines with the spirit of its participants. Thousands of people gather together to celebrate the combination of artistry and innovation. At the end of the week, the city disappears without a trace, as if it never even existed.

Since November, a group of USD students and faculty have been working on a project through the San Diego Geometry Lab titled “Unfolding Humanity.” The project blends math, engineering, and artistry in an attempt to depict the complexity of mathematics and unknown shape of our universe, while also trying to explore what it means to be human.

The project’s team is led by USD professors Satyan Devadoss and Diane Hoffoss, Ph.D.s, along with professors Gordon Hoople, Nate Parde, and Susie Babka, a group of USD students, alumni and countless community members.

Unfolding Humanity was designed by USD students during a project in Professor Devadoss’ upper-division geometry class. The concept is rooted in Renaissance artist Albrecht Durer’s problem of unfolding polyhedra. While the problem remains unsolved today, the Geometry Lab’s project supports Durer’s theory that a three dimensional shape can be cut along some of its edges and unfold flat without overlapping. The project takes the form of a massive dodecahedron, which can be interactively unfolded by observers.

Observers are encouraged to interact with the project and ponder the relationship between humanity, technology, and the universe. The exterior of Unfolding Humanity is illuminated with 17,000 green LED lights to form matrix-like letters. Inside, the sculpture’s walls are mirrored, with the edges lined with strings of LED lights. Together, these elements reflect upon the sculpture itself, creating a kaleidoscopic effect. When the structure is closed, the observer could feel as if they themselves are at the heart of the universe. The design provides participants with an opportunity to step inside and consider the possibility of a finite universe with a known physical shape.

Satyan Devadoss is a professor of mathematics at USD, and a co-lead for the Unfolding Humanity project. He emphasized the connection between individuals and technology, and what it means to be truly human.

“The structure looks as if this computer and technology are in charge of everything, and to find out who we are, one needs to get inside and see what actually is in control,” Devadoss said.

Overall, the project required over $40,000 and countless hours of work. Dozens of members of the San Diego community volunteered to help with the project.

After two months of hard work, engineering student Ava Bellizzi reflected upon her interpretation of the sculpture.

“The project illustrates the intersection of humanity and technology, how human beings create, yet are significantly affected by, technological innovations,” Bellizzi said.

While the students and faculty were in charge of the project’s technical aspects, volunteers helped to paint panels, peel plastic, and glue on LED lights. Senior mechanical engineering student, Sydney Platt, was thankful for her role in the project and for the help they received from volunteers.

“Engineering is such a beautiful profession because it gives you the ability to build and create something incredible with just a little creativity,” Platt said. “I love that there is an entire community dedicated to creating awesome art that makes people think and that can be interacted with and not just put in a glass case in a museum not to be touched.”

For months, the team worked diligently to prepare the project for this summer’s Burning Man festival. The festival is founded on ten principles, encouraging participants to be self-reliant and practice a spirit of gifting. However, the event is often noted for its party scene. Because of this and the added elements of the desert, Unfolding Humanity was engineered to be structurally sound.

Senior engineering student, Michael Sween, was integral in helping to ensure the structure’s durability, allowing participants to enjoy the project in their own way.

“It was great to see the people interact with it,” Sween said. “We had our intent and the people at Burning Man interpreted it in so many different ways. It opened their mind in a way we would not have expected.”

The project provided members of the team with a valuable experience. Ava Bellizzi, noted the impact that the project has had on her education.

“To me, this project was the ultimate learning experience,” Bellizzi said. “It is the culmination of months of collaboration, deep thinking, creativity, and hard work. The sculpture is not only a structurally sound, innovative work of engineering, but also a true work of art.”

At Burning Man, the sculpture sustained minimal damage, despite the festival’s harsh conditions. Unfolding Humanity will be displayed at the Maker’s Faire in Balboa Park on Oct. 6 and 7. After that, the project’s future is uncertain. Many members of the team hope that the sculpture will return to USD where it could serve as an inspiration for future Toreros.