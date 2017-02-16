USD international student affected by immigration ban

An international student at the University of San Diego was imprisioned in her home country of Iran for a public dispute she was involved in. As a result of the proposed immigration ban, she is worried that she may not be able to return to the United States if she needs to travel. She also wishes to remain anonymous out of fear that the Iranian government will be able to identify her through information that is published related to her situation.

The student is pursuing her master’s degree in Nonprofit Leadership and Management through the School of Leadership and Education Sciences (SOLES). She is currently affected by President Donald Trump’s recent Executive Order (EO) titled “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry into the United States” that went into effect on Jan. 27.

Gregory Grassi, the Associate Director for the Office of International Students and Scholars, has worked with the student at the International Center.

“The international student’s claims are absolutely true,” Grassi said.

Grassi said that he trusts she is being forthright and honest about her experiences abroad and in her home country.

“She seems very professional and reliable,” Grassi said.

The student was accepted to USD for the Fall 2016 semester but started attending classes in the Spring 2017 semester. Her mother was expected to travel from Iran to San Diego to help her find a place to live and assist with the move transition. Her mother was barred from entering the U.S. due to the EO and wasn’t able to help her daughter.

“My mom was supposed to fly to the U.S. on the day of the travel ban,” she said. “They wouldn’t let her on the plane because of this. I recently moved to California, and I still didn’t have a place to live in. She was supposed to come over and help me at that time. This caused me a lot of stress, and I had to stay with friends and figure out when she was coming back. It caused me a lot of stress because I didn’t know if I could leave the country and see my family at this point.”

Her mother plans to return to the U.S. sometime this May. Since the immigration and travel restrictions are currently lifted, the student and her family are able to visit each other.

The Office of International Students and Scholars (OISS) have helped students understand what information applies to them and to sort reality from myth in regards to the dissemination of news.

“Recent EOs have caused significant stress for some and, in general, have made students more cautious about traveling in general as the orders made things feel more unpredictable.” Grassi said. “Since the EO, many people are also confused about the differences between issues that affect immigrants (documented or not) and international students who are not immigrants and are here on student visas that have no immigration intent.”

The office understands the importance in sharing the most current information with students who are affected by the EO.

Although the 9th Circuit Court defeated President Trump’s EO, he already stated that he’s considering another order against immigration. David Choi, a reporter for Business Insider and the Associated Press reports that Trump is “considering signing a ‘brand new order’ after his refugee and immigration travel ban was halted in court.”

There were seven countries whose citizens were barred from entering the U.S. Iraq, Syria, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen were all affected by this EO. The student maintains an Iranian passport, which leaves her skeptical of her accessibility in returning to the U.S. if she leaves to go back home.

“Numerous foreign-born individuals have been convicted or implicated in terrorism-related crimes since September 11, 2001, including foreign nationals who entered the United States after receiving visitor, student, or employment visas, or who entered through the United States refugee resettlement program,” the EO stated. “Deteriorating conditions in certain countries due to war, strife, disaster, and civil unrest increase the likelihood that terrorists will use any means possible to enter the United States.”

The SOLES USD web page stated that all students pursuing a degree through their international programs are required to travel abroad to fulfill their degree program. International experiences are designed through SOLES to support the student’s cultural competency. Students must meet this requirement to gain a better understanding for local, national, and global cultures.

The EO does not allow her the opportunity to fulfill this requirement so she can graduate from this desired program. The USD administration waived this requirement for her and is working through potential travel restrictions that may arise so that she can meet her program’s requirements and graduate. USD is aiding her in understanding potential risks and obstacles she may face from the Trump administration.

Before the 9th Circuit block, she could fulfill her international requirement at another college, but only within the United States. It’s currently unclear if she will be allowed back in the U.S. if she studies abroad for that requirement after the defeat of Trump’s EO.

“The purpose of the course was to go to Guatemala, Kenya, or to Tijuana to study,” she said. “The international experience requirement is one of the strongest units that I really wanted to come to this school for. It’s better to get out of the States. It is known for the effect it can have on those places. That was the purpose of the course, that you would go to one of those countries to study and not in San Diego where there are good public resources and where the leadership is quite intact. It’s good to take it further on and teach the international community.”

The student noted that universities in Southern California tend to offer more applicable courses and international experience when compared to other universities. After narrowing down her choices between University of Southern California and USD, she chose the SOLES program at USD. She picked USD because the program best fit her professional needs. She now worries that her graduation will be postponed due to the EO.

“I studied in England at Sheffield University, did my undergrad and even postgrad there,” she said. “I worked in Geneva, Italy, France, Sweden, Ukraine, Iran, and Dubai. I’ve seen the education systems in these places. I specifically wanted to study nonprofit leadership, so I researched which school had more applied courses rather than studying and taking exams.”

She stated that, since nearly all Americans are descendents of immigrants who came to America for a better life, it should not bar foreigners because they were not born in the country. Historically, America relied on immigration to build the nation’s infrastructure and settle unoccupied land. The cultural melting pot that has made America innovative is arguably due to the experienced immigrants who shaped the American identity. The America that is enjoyed by millions may not have been possible without the scholars, doctors, or working class people that chose to leave their homes and immigrate to America. She explained that this is part of the formula of what makes America great.

“This country was built by immigrants in general,” she said. “Everybody was a descendant of somewhere, and even 50 or 60 years ago, they were handing out green cards to people like, ‘Here, please sign up for a green card.’ Just anyone. At least that guy or person had the strength and wisdom to travel all the way to this country to start studying or building something, and that’s a good quality to have. I have been traveling all around the world.”

She spent many years studying and working abroad. She believes these aspects are what makes her a valuable asset to the American society and culture. She said she understands the differences of cultures and is able to identify key problems and is eager to apply her studies to social issues.

“Going back to living in the Middle East in Iran, Dubai, Kuwait, and even the borderlines of Syria and Lebanon, I was in the refugee camps working there.” she said. “So it makes me a strong person and expressive person. Someone who could help this society as well if it wants to be helped”.

She stated that other students in her position are being treated unfairly in this current political climate. She said that her nationality should not determine her value to American society. In fact, she said that should be a bonus to the melting pot that is already America.

“I have the strength to travel all this way, living alone making a life and contributing to the university getting good grades, [so] what is the problem with me?” she said. “I’m not even calling myself an immigrant, just a human being.”

Federal Judge James Robart of the Western District of Washington temporarily blocked President Trump’s executive order on Feb. 4, 2017. Although international students are free to leave the country and return to the U.S. for now, international students are unsure of how long they will have that freedom to do so.

The 9th District Court is currently suing the Trump administration leaving the fate of this issue undetermined for now.

According to the Department of Homeland Security’s Yearbook of Immigration Statistics from 2015, over 84,000 temporary visitors, 50,000 green card holders, and 25,000 refugees from the seven countries barred from entering or reentering the United States will be affected by the EO.

She explained that she conveniently holds dual citizenship in both England and Iran, so she is able to maneuver in and out of the U.S. easier than others who are affected by the EO who don’t have the same luxury as she does. It still is unknown whether the EO will apply to her if she travels, upon reentry into the U.S. even though she maintains British citizenship. She is only one of the many people affected by the EO, and she hopes that Americans can come together in unity to solve this issue.

