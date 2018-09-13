What we have in Commons

Paulina Sierra/Opinion Editor/The USD Vista

Students familiar with the layout of the fourth floor of the Student Life Pavilion (SLP) in May might be surprised to find it has been rearranged into an entirely new space.

The fourth floor of the SLP has been dubbed the Commons, and spans from room 410 to room 424. It begins with the administrative side of the Black Student Resource Center (BSRC), then into their designated conference room, followed by the larger United Front Multicultural Commons, the Women’s Commons, and ending with the new LGBTQ+ and Allies Commons. With few walls separating the spaces, the Commons is meant to create more solidarity between the student organizations under the UFMC label.

While the bulk of the changes to the UFMC and the Women’s Commons were name changes, other groups underwent a more drastic change. The BSRC, for example, was previously located in UC 113, but has been moved to their current room to link them with the rest of the Commons.

For Ashley Barton, director of the BSRC, the move seemed an impossible task.

“It feels like the campus is at capacity already, so it’s kind of hard when someone says you’re moving to another new space, and you can’t even imagine what space it could possibly be,” Barton said. “When they told me it was going to be the honors space, I was initially concerned, just in regards to how much room it would have in comparison to how much room we previously had.”

UC 113, the space previously allocated to the BSRC, was one large rectangular room with several different sections for different uses. In the new space, the BSRC is divided into two spaces: the reception desk, which connects to offices like Barton’s and a secondary conference room for holding Black Student Union meetings or BSRC events.

“I think students were just used to being in that large space, whereas here there are a lot more walls, and that just hasn’t been our setup,” Barton said. “So, we just found it necessary to have 412 (the conference room) to compensate for the amount of space that we traditionally had before. It would also allow for us to continue to do our programming in our space, which is how we’ve always done it. For a lot of our students, it’s a safe space, so it feels positive and welcoming.”

The issue of space is not unique to the BSRC. The LGBTQ+ and Allies Commons, which is new to USD, being inaugurated with the rest of the Commons space, was formerly a conference room, and is a bit smaller than the other spaces in the Commons.

Junior Imari Clements, president of Pride, the USD on-campus LGBTQ+ organization, commented on the realities of the new space. "Right now it's blank and the furniture in it isn't ideal, so there's a lot of work to be done in making it our own, which is kind of exciting, to get everyone involved, but it's also quite small," Clements said. "Pride as a student org would like to use the space like our home base and hold meetings, but we just can't because it's really tiny. It is better than not having a space, and I think it's a good step forward. In the real world, I think there are space restrictions in the SLP, in an ideal world we would have a larger space." The conversation of space limitations is furthered when considering that USD Student Media (which includes The USD Vista, USD TV, and USD Radio) remained on the floor after having been considered for relocation, as to give the space to one of the organizations accomidated in the Commons. This decision has caused mixed feelings among those designated in the Commons, especially organizations who received a notably small space. "If you're going to departmentalize all the multicultural student commons spaces into one floor, I feel like the whole floor could be used," Clements said. "It's just more space that we could have, because there are a couple centers that had to be downsized. If there was another place for USD Media to go, that would be ideal."